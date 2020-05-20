https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/leaked-audio-biden-ukraine

On the radio program Thursday, Glenn Beck sat down with chief researcher Jason Buttrill to go over two bombshell developments that have recently come to light regarding former Vice President Joe Biden’s role in the 2016 dismissal of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.

“Wow! Two huge stories dropped within about 24 hours of each other,” Jason began. He went on to explain that a court ruling in Ukraine has just prompted an “actual criminal investigation against Joe Biden in Ukraine.”

This stunning development coincided with the release of leaked phone conversations, which took place in late 2015 and early 2016, allegedly among then-Vice President Biden, Secretary of State John Kerry, and Ukraine’s former President Petro Poroshenko.

One of the audiotapes seems to confirm allegations of a quid pro quo between Biden and Poroshenko, with the later admitting that he asked Shokin to resign despite having no evidence of him “doing anything wrong” in exchange for a $1 billion loan guarantee.

“Poroshenko said, ‘despite the fact that we didn’t have any corruption charges on [Shokin], and we don’t have any information about him doing something wrong, I asked him to resign,'” Jason explained. “But none of the Western media is pointing this out.”

