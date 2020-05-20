https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-susan-rices-team-confirms-directed-white-house-counsel-write-january-20-2017-email-secret-oval-office-meeting/

Susan Rice

Obama’s Former National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, sent an email to herself on January 20, 2017 memorializing a secret January 5 Oval Office meeting.

Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Sally Yates, James Comey, Susan Rice, John Brennan and James Clapper all were in the January 2017 Oval Office meeting discussing the phony Russia dossier and General Flynn’s phone calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Acting DNI Richard Grenell finally declassified the entire email and it was released to the public this week.

The newly declassified portion of the email once again implicates Barack Obama and Comey!

Barack Obama and Comey discussed Flynn’s communications with Kislyak.

Several times throughout the email, Susan Rice claimed Obama instructed law enforcement to proceed “by the book.”

Rice even wrote that Comey “affirmed that he is proceeding “by the book” as it relates to law enforcement.”

Former US Attorney Brett L. Tolman spoke out about the Susan Rice email to herself. In a series of tweets, he showed that Rice’s efforts were not only to cover her and Obama’s behinds, they were to cover everyone’s behinds.

US Attorney Brett Tolman was correct.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Susan Rice’s bizarre email to herself was directed by the White House counsel.

Via Fox News reporter Gillian Turner: Susan Rice’s team confirms to Fox News that she was directed by White House Counsel to write the Jan 20, 2017 memorandum documenting an Oval Office meeting in which President Obama and National Security officials discussed General Flynn.

#BREAKING: @AmbassadorRice’s team confirms to #FoxNews that she was directed by White House Counsel to write the Jan 20, 2017 memorandum documenting an Oval Office meeting in which President Obama & National Security officials discussed #MichaelFlynn. — Gillian Turner (@GillianHTurner) May 20, 2020

