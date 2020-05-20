https://thehill.com/homenews/media/498786-brzezinski-says-she-arranged-call-with-twitter-ceo-to-discuss-banning-trump

MSNBC host Mika BrzezinskiMika Emilie BrzezinskiPoll: 77 percent of voters familiar with the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden MSNBC, CNBC founder: Biden ‘not ready for a prime-time election season’ against Trump Tara Reade sits down with Megyn Kelly for on-camera interview MORE says she will speak with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to discuss getting President Trump Donald John TrumpPro-Trump outside groups raise .8 million in April Biden wins Oregon primary Graham to release report on his probe into Russia investigation before election MORE banned from Twitter.

The “Morning Joe” co-host argued that the social media giant’s platform policies are being “abused by the day.”

“Need to know why Trump is not banned?” Brzezinski asked in the first of a series of tweets.

.@twitter need to know why trump is not banned? — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

“I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Trump,” Brzezinski wrote in a subsequent tweet. “Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree.”

I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump. Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

“Please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel,” she wrote in a third post.

. @jack please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

A call is being set up with @jack and the GC. Thanks for your interest. I will keep you posted https://t.co/eyQwke6KB4 — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

Brzezinski eventually confirmed the that she would be speaking with Dorsey and the the general council via phone call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brzezinski appeared to be responding to a Wednesday tweet by the president that attacked her “Morning Joe” co-host and husband, Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughScarborough says Trump not taking antimalaria drug, warns against use: ‘Listen to Neil Cavuto’ MSNBC guest on how a Twitter fight with Joe Scarborough helped him land on the network Scarborough apologizes to Pence, Cruz after heated Twitter feud MORE.

In a tweet Wednesday, Trump evoked a conspiracy theory referring to the accidental death of an intern in the former Florida congressman’s office in 2001, a situation the president has brought up other times in the past.

“Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneTrump taps new prosecutor for DOJ office at center of Flynn, Stone controversies Judge in Roger Stone case orders Trump administration to turn over Ukraine emails Judge invites outside parties to weigh in on Flynn case, delaying DOJ effort to drop charges MORE has been treated very unfairly. How about that jury Forewoman, does anybody think that was fair. DISGRACEFUL! Stay tuned. @FoxNews And guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case!” Trump tweeted to his 80 million followers.

….Roger Stone has been treated very unfairly. How about that jury Forewoman, does anybody think that was fair. DISGRACEFUL! Stay tuned. @FoxNews And guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

The tweet by the president was the latest example of Trump attacking Scarborough over the death of Lori Klausutis, a 28-year-old intern who worked for the then-congressman.

Klausutis died in 2001 in Scarborough’s district office. A local medical examiner ruled the death an accident, saying Klausutis had collapsed and hit her head on the side of a desk. She had an undiagnosed heart condition, according to the medical examiner, and the head trauma caused a fatal blood clot.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Brzezinski also addressed Trump’s tweets on television.

“Donald, you’re a sick person! You’re a sick person to put this family through this, to put her husband through this, to do this just because you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today, because he speaks the truth, and he speaks plainly about your lack of interest and empathy in others and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that you have made it worse and you make it worse every day,” she said.

Scarborough, Brzezinski and Trump once enjoyed a friendly relationship during the primary stage of his candidacy, with the former NBC “Apprentice” star conducting phone interviews on a regular basis up until his last appearance on the program in May 2016.

The Hill has reached out to Twitter for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

