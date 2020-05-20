http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8CCDLuFq9t0/

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski voiced her displeasure with President Donald Trump floating out conspiracy theories about her husband fellow host Joe Scarborough as a means to deflect from his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump has long tweeted about the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, a 28-year-old intern for Scarborough when he was a congressman representing Florida. A recent Trump tweet about the “Cold Case” resulted in Scarborough questioning the president’s mental health.

Brzezinski on Wednesday went on a long-winded rant telling Trump how much of a “cruel, sick, disgusting person” he is, calling on Twitter to take down his tweets.

“[H]e’s tweeting again all sorts of crazy things,” Brzezinski stated. “Once again tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe, falsely accusing him of murder, talking about a death of a young staffer in his congressional office years ago, and calling him dangerous to walk the streets. … That’s sick. Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re a sick person. To put this family through this, to put her husband through this, to do this just because you’re mad at Joe because Joe got you again today, because he speaks the truth and he speaks plainly about your lack of interest and empathy in others and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that you have made it worse and that you make it worse every day. And that you won’t even wear a mask to protect people from your germs.”

She later added, “Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person. And you can keep tweeting about Joe, but you’re just hurting other people and, of course, you’re hurting yourself.”

Brzezinski after the show took to Twitter to beg Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to quit allowing Trump to abuse the platform’s policies daily because the world would “be safer.”

.@twitter need to know why trump is not banned? — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump. Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

. @jack please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

