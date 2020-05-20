https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/cant-applaud-efforts-christopher-wray-anything-know-flynn-attorney-sidney-powell-goes-scorched-earth-corrupt-fbi-chief-wray-video/

General Michael Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell joined Lou Dobbs on Wednesday to discuss the stunts by Judge Emmet Sullivan and the crisis of leadership at the FBI.

Sidney Powell questioned if FBI Chief Chris Wray is covering up the crimes of his predecessor and the agency.

Sidney Powell: Well, he’s been in office an awful long time now, Lou. And he certainly did not produce to the defense the exculpatory evidence regarding General Flynn that’s been in the FBI files for at least three years, or take it to the Attorney General or anything else that we know of. Apparently, it had to be pried out of the FBI with extreme leverage. So I can’t applaud the efforts of Christopher Wray for anything I know or have seen. On top of that he was Andrew Weissmann’s supervisor when Weissmann was at the Department of Justice on the Enron Task Force, destroyed Arthur Anderson, sent four Merrill Lynch to prison on an indictment that didn’t state an offense… It’s the same old pattern and Mr. Wray is part of it.

Chris Wray needs to quit playing defense for the crooks and get the hell out of the way.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

[embedded content]