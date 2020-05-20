https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/cdc-cautions-churches-pastor-wife-covid-19-outbreak/

(FOX56) — An investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is calling on faith-based organizations to work with health officials on modifying activities following a COVID-19 outbreak at a church which killed three and infected 28% of attendees.

Published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), the investigation centers around an Arkansas church where the pastor and his wife tested positive with COVID-19. According to the report, the couple attended church-related events from March 6 through March 8, developing symptoms of illness just a few days following the events.

In total, 92 people attended the church events leading to 35 people later being confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. Three of the attendees at these events died. The investigation states those who tested positive ranged from under 18 years of age to over 65 with the majority being between 19 to 64-years-old.

