The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says the CCP virus doesn’t “spread easily” from contaminated surfaces, in quietly updated guidance.

For months people were told that it was possible they could get COVID-19, a disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, “by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.”

“This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus,” the CDC website stated until the latest update.

The webpage in question was called “How Coronavirus Spreads” before being changed to “How COVID-19 Spreads.” Health officials created a new subhed that states: “The virus spreads easily between people” and said current information suggests it’s spreading more efficiently than the flu but “not as efficiently as measles.”

They then say the virus “does not spread easily in other ways.”

The language about touching a surface or object remains in place. Officials added two more categories of spread: from animals to people and from people to animals.

The risk of animal to people spread is considered to be low.

“It appears that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals in some situations. CDC is aware of a small number of pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19,” the CDC stated.

People are told that the best way to prevent contracting the virus is avoiding exposure. Steps to take include maintaining six feet from others, washing hands often with soap and water, and routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

A man sells face masks and disinfection wipes on a street-side table in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens in New York City, N.Y. on May 18, 2020. (Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the World Health Organization, COVID-19 spreads primarily from person to person through droplets from an infected person sneezing or coughing or close contact with a sick person.

But it can also be left on objects, the group said. “So if you touch something and then touch your face or another’s face, you might fall ill,” it states on its website.

U.S. researchers last month found that bleach and 70 percent isopropyl alcohol killed the virus in both wet and dried saliva on stainless steel in just 5 minutes. The study also found sunlight is effective in quickly killing the virus. They’re carrying out experiments now on shorter contact times and with other cleaning products.

The CDC last month made an update to the symptoms of the CCP virus.

Chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell were added to the three that were listed since early in the pandemic.

Those were: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The page was updated again in recent weeks to state: “This list is not all possible symptoms. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.”

