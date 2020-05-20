https://www.westernjournal.com/chad-ochocinco-johnson-leaves-1000-tip-note-restaurant-reopens/

Americans love going to restaurants. From fast-food joints to pricey steakhouses, there’s something for everyone, but during the past two months, many people have had to wait for some unknown future date to patronize their favorite local spots again.

As some areas slowly begin accommodating patrons for modified dine-in experiences, customers are getting a chance to show their gratitude and support.

Chad Johnson was one man who eagerly visited a favorite restaurant on Monday, the first day restaurants in the area were permitted to reopen for dine-in service, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The spot was Havana’s Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City, Florida. He dropped $37.40 on his meal, but then decided to bless the server with a bit more — a close to 2,700 percent tip.

Johnson and Havana’s both posted photos of the receipt, which shows the $1,000 tip that the former NFL star left, along with a kind message scrawled at the bottom of the paper.

“Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps,” the note read. “‘I Love you.’”

On Twitter, Johnson posted the image along with a Biblical reference to Proverbs 11:25, which reads: “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

“We would like to thank Chad ‘Ocho Cinco’ Johnson for his continued patronage,” the restaurant shared on Monday. “We greatly appreciate your generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times. Many blessings to you and your family. Thank you again!”

In the comments, Havana’s confirmed that Johnson “is a regular customer here” and said they were “very humbled by his generosity to our staff.”

Even other commenters confirmed his patronage.

“Saw him there a while back,” one person wrote. “He must love the place, I know we do.”

Some questioned why the former receiver would post a photo of his kindness, but others stood up for him, saying that he gives like this all the time and is a good example.

One person wrote on Twitter: “3.3 million people follow this man on an app that is mostly fueled by drama/negativity on a daily basis. Whole generation of kids growing up seeing nothing but ugly on these apps everyday we NEED these type a of gestures showcased to the world. It’s not 1987 anymore.”

Despite the naysayers, Johnson’s act of kindness was certainly appreciated by the recipients of his generosity — and that’s really all that matters.

