The Chinese communist government threatened the United States early Wednesday after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a message of support to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

On Tuesday, Pompeo released a statement congratulating Tsai on the start of her second presidential term while also reaffirming U.S.-Taiwan relations.

I would like to congratulate Dr. Tsai Ing-wen on the commencement of her second term as Taiwan’s President. Her re-election by a huge margin shows that she has earned the respect, admiration, and trust of the people on Taiwan. Her courage and vision in leading Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world. … As we look toward the future, I am confident that, with President Tsai at the helm, our partnership with Taiwan will continue to flourish.

The Chinese Communist Party responded with “strong indignation and condemnation” and threatened “necessary counter-measures.”

“On Pompeo’s congratulation to Tsai Ing-wen on her inauguration, we express strong indignation and condemnation. China will take necessary counter-measures, and the consequences will be borne by the US side,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian wrote on Twitter.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also released a formal statement condemning the U.S. for “seriously violating” the one-China policy by recognizing Taiwan’s sovereignty.

The statement said:

We are telling the US that “Taiwan independence” is a dead end, and indulging and supporting “Taiwan independence” is doomed to failure. Any action that damages China’s core interests and interferes in China’s internal affairs will be vigorously countered by China, and will not stop the historical trend of China’s reunification. China urges the US to immediately correct its mistakes, abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiques, stop official US-Taiwan exchanges and enhance substantive relations with Taiwan, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and stop any words and deeds that harm the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait and Sino-US relations. China will take necessary countermeasures against the above-mentioned wrong actions of the US, and the consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the US.

China’s threatening statement comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing escalate over trade, national security matters, and China’s culpability in the coronavirus pandemic.

