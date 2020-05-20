https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/barr-durham-mueller-meetings/2020/05/20/id/968151

Attorney General William Barr met with the prosecutor he assigned to re-examine the Russia probe, almost immediately after Robert Mueller’s investigation had ended, CNN is reporting.

Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham had a series of meetings that haven’t been previously known, according to CNN. The news network attributed the information to Justice Department records released to the transparency group American Oversight. It said the group shared the information with CNN.

Barr met at least six times with Durham over a 10-week period in the spring of 2019. One of those meetings took place in the days after Mueller, who had served as special counsel, submitted his report to the Justice Department.

The news network noted that while Barr has been clear about his skepticism of the Russia investigation, the newly released information regarding his meetings with Durham sheds light on how the two communicated at a crucial time.

Barr became attorney general in February 2019 and moved quickly to set up a meeting with Durham, CNN noted. Mueller submitted his report to Barr on Friday, March 22, 2019. On March 25, Barr met with Durham. The documents do not reveal what they discussed.

Austin Evers, executive director of American Oversight, criticized the meetings.

“Bill Barr had repeated meetings and calls with John Durham at critical moments linked to the Russia investigation, and that raises serious questions about the independence and credibility of whatever Durham produces,” Evers said. He accused Barr of running “interference” for Trump.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

Barr said he does not expect Durham’s review of the investigation to lead to a criminal probe of either former President Barack Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

