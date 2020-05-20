https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/confirmed-governor-whitmer-bans-michiganders-traveling-summer-home-cars-seen-parked-outside-summer-home/

Tyrannical Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that banned regular Michiganders from traveling between residences in the state. Whitmer banned travel to summer homes.

Whitmer extended the ban on traveling to summer homes thru April 30th. The ban was lifted but Governor Whitmer begged Michiganders not to travel up north.

Joe Biden is looking at Gretchen Whitmer as his possible running mate!

Evidently the rules does not apply to the elites like Gretchen Whitmer or her family.

Radio host Randy Bishop posted a photo today of several vehicles at Governor Whitmer’s summer home in or near Birch Lake, Michigan.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Susan Rice’s Team Confirms She Was Directed By White House Counsel to Write January 20, 2017 Email About Secret Oval Office Meeting

Tonight we researched the license plate on the Tahoe in Gretchen’s summer home driveway.

Guess what we found?

The vehicle belongs to a Marc Mallory from Lansing, Michigan.

Guess who Marc Mallory is married to?

That’s correct Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Gretchen and Marc were at their summer home today.

Gretchen doesn’t want you to visit your summer home but she will.

She must love her new power.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

