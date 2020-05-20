https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/democrats-panic-senate-homeland-security-panel-approves-hunter-biden-probe-subpoenas-video/

Democrats are PANICKED after a Senate panel announced plans to issue subpoenas related to Hunter Biden and corruption at Burisma Holdings.

Senate Republicans approved subpoenas in their investigation of Hunter Biden and Burisma on Wednesday.

This comes the day after Ukrainian officials released the recordings of Joe Biden and former Ukrainian President discussing their quid pro quo agreement on firing the prosecutor who was investigating Hunter Biden in exchange for IMF funding.

Chairman of the Senate Homeland Committee Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) joined FOX News on Wednesday to discuss the investigation.

Ron Johnson says he must have hit a nerve.

“I’m somewhat suspicious. My interest level has been raised by the high level of their objections. I think they protest a little too much. Apparently we’re hitting a nerve here. Maybe we’re getting close to finding out some important information.”

Obviously, Democrats are very worried!

[embedded content]