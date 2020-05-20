https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/demon-pelosi-defends-calling-president-trump-morbidly-obese-insists-sympathetic-video/

On Monday evening Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a dirty swipe at President Trump after he admitted to taking hydroxychloroquine because of his age (73) and weight.

Pelosi fat-shamed the president calling him “morbidly obese.”

As usual Democrats get away statements that the liberal media would never allow from a Republican.

On Tuesday President Trump responded to Speaker Pelosi’s latest attacks. Trump told reporters, “Pelosi is a sick woman. She’s got a lot of problems a lot of mental problems.”

Earlier today Speaker Pelosi hit back at President Trump and defended her sick attacks.

Pelosi told reporters: “Factual in a very sympathetic way. I said he’s our president. We don’t want our president taking something that could be dangerous as the scientists have said it could be. If he takes offense at that well I could take offense at a lot of things but they don’r really mean that much to me.”

What a witch.

