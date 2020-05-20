http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/A1jTpNw0FJE/

President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated his daughter Tiffany Trump for graduating from Georgetown University law school.

“Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff!”

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Trump and his second wife, graduated from the school on Monday in a virtual ceremony, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiffany Trump’s boyfriend, Michael Boulos, congratulated her on Monday on Instagram.

“Congratulations Tiffy! You’ve come a long way to get to this point and after all the hard work and sleepless nights, you more than deserve it, it’s only the beginning now, love you honey and congrats again,” he wrote.

