President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed hosting the G7 summit of world leaders in the United States in 2020, despite previously canceling the gathering due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Now that our Country is “Transitioning back to Greatness”, I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at the legendary Camp David,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The in-person summit scheduled for June at Camp David was canceled in March because of the pandemic. At the time, the White House said the summit would be held by video conference.

But Trump is open to revisiting that decision, arguing it would be a great sign of progress in fighting the coronavirus.

“The other members are also beginning their COMEBACK,” he wrote. “It would be a great sign to all – normalization!”

The G7 membership includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

