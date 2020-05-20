https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/dow-jumps-300-sp-500-closes-highest-since-early-march/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose sharply on Wednesday, building on this week’s gains, as traders increased bets of an economic recovery with more states easing stay-at-home orders. Tech shares led the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 311 points higher, or 1.3%. The S&P 500 gained 1.5% while the Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 1.9% gain.

Wednesday’s advance put the major averages up more than 3% for the week. It also put the tech-heavy Nasdaq up 4.2% for 2020, adding to the index’s lead over the Dow and S&P 500 year to date.

