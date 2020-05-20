https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/end-lockdown-uk-covid-19-deaths-age-90-age-64/

Although the mainstream liberal media continues to lie spread rumors about the Coronavirus pandemic the truth is still getting out.

Back on March 15, 2020, The Gateway Pundit reported on the coronavirus death rates in Italy.

The Italian government released numbers on the coronavirus in mid March.

There were 1,809 new cases of the deadly disease reported in Italy at the time.

The Italian government also released the percentage of deaths by age group.

TRENDING: Illinois Governor Pritzker Threatens Business Owners with a Year in Prison if They Try to Reopen

90+ years old: 6% of deaths

80 – 89 years old: 42% of deaths

70 – 79 years old: 35% of deaths

60 – 69 years old: 16% of deaths

99% of the coronavirus deaths in Italy were people 60-years-old and older.

And according to the BBC the the AVERAGE AGE of those who have died is 81!

We are seeing similar results in country after country — despite the media hysterics and lies.

Phil Kerpen pointed to similar numbers in Pennsylvania where there are more coronavirus deaths OVER age 100 than UNDER age 45.

And in the UK there are more coronavirus deaths over age 90 than under age 64!

Over 5 weeks: for over 45s, possibility of catching virus and then dying added risk roughly equivalent to an extra 3 weeks of normal risk. For 15-45s, added around 1 week of normal risk. For under 15s, a negligible extra risk (2 in 10 million) pic.twitter.com/E0lfGehDmI — David Spiegelhalter (@d_spiegel) May 13, 2020

These are startling numbers that reveal the so-called experts were wrong on almost everything and destroyed the global economy due to their corrupt predictions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

