U.S. central bankers saw the coronavirus pandemic posing a severe threat to the economy when they met last month and were resolved to deploy their entire arsenal in its defeat.

Officials agreed that the virus would weigh heavily in the near-term and “posed considerable downside risks to the economic outlook,” minutes published Wednesday of the April 28-29 Federal Open Market Committee meeting showed. “Members agreed that the Federal Reserve was committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time.”

Fed officials left interest rates near zero when they gathered in late April. In their post-meeting statement, they said the ongoing public health crisis posed “considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term,” playing down the notion the U.S. could expect a rapid recovery.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also followed the meeting with a somber press conference. He warned the coronavirus pandemic could leave permanent scars on the U.S. economy unless policy makers of all stripes did more to limit the damage.

The minutes reinforced that gloomy assessment.

More than 36 million Americans have lost their jobs as the contagion forced thousands of businesses to close their doors across the country. Economic activity plunged by 4.8% on an annualized basis in the first quarter. Economists have estimated it will collapse by a staggering 34% in the second quarter.

The Fed has scrambled to prepare a host of emergency lending programs since mid-March, first to smother a selling panic that gripped short-term money markets, then to mobilize credit for distressed U.S. households and businesses — as well as state and local governments. It’s launched five programs so far. Four more, including a $600 billion Main Street Lending Program, are expected to begin operating later this month.

The April 28-29 FOMC meeting was held via video conference. It was the first regularly scheduled session for the panel since January. The meeting planned for March 17-18 was canceled after the committee held two emergency sessions on March 3 and 15 at which the FOMC lowered the target range for the Fed’s benchmark interest rate by a total of 1.5 percentage points. The range remains at zero to 0.25%.

