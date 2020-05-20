https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/fl-governor-ron-desantis-delivers-explosive-rebuke-media-hacks-latest-attacks-floridas-coronavirus-response-video/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis went after reporters Wednesday after meeting with Vice President Mike Pence in Washington DC.

The liberal media for weeks attacked Florida and its governor for its response to the coronavirus.

Florida has led the nation in its response to the coronavirus pandemic despite the state’s massive senior population.

New York state has had 14 times the number of coronavirus deaths than Florida despite the large number of New Yorkers who fled to Florida during the pandemic.

Ron DeSantis went off on reporters on Wednesday:

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

“Our data is available, our data is transparent. In fact, Dr. Birx has said multiple times how Florida has the best data. So any insinuation otherwise is just typical partisan narrative trying to be spun. And part of the reason is because you have a lot of people in your profession who waxed poetic for weeks about how Florida is going to be just like New York.” “Wait two weeks, Florida is going to be next. Just like Italy, wait two weeks. Well, hell, we’re eight weeks away from that and it hasn’t happened. Not only do we have a way lower death rate than the Acela corridor, D.C., and everyone up there. We have a lower death rate than the Midwest… But even in our region, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida has the lower death rate. And it was the number one landing spot for tens of thousands of people leaving the number one hot zone in the world coming to my state.”

Via RedPilled:

[embedded content]