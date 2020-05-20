http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/IKUAgGidsdw/498706-chicago-ford-plant-temporarily-shutters-one-day-after

A Chicago Ford assembly plant temporarily shuttered for part of Tuesday, because two employees tested positive for COVID-19 one day after reopening.

The plant shut down on Tuesday, forcing thousands to leave after the employees’ test results were revealed, according to local news reports.

Ford told people in close contact with the employees to self-quarantine for 14 days, a spokesperson told The Hill.

The spokesperson said the plant was shut down for deep cleaning and disinfecting the employees’ work areas, team areas, the path they took and equipment they may have touched.

“It is important to note that due to incubation time, we know these employees did not contract COVID-19 while at work,” the spokesperson said. “Our protocols are in place to help stop the spread of the virus.”

The plant reopened Tuesday night, TV station WGN 9 reported.

Ford released an unrelated video Tuesday showing employees getting their temperatures checked, personal protective equipment being provided to workers and social distancing reminders, according to WGN 9.

Local outlets spoke to several employees both excited and concerned about returning to work, with one employee Michael Hopper telling CBS Chicago that the workplace is “crowded” as people are “on top of each other.”

“How our jobs are set up, if one person gets in the hole that would affect the person behind him,” he said.

