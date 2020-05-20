http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/UBa_T5aF4qA/

Neil Cavuto doubled down on his criticism of hydroxychloroquine — an unproven drug to prevent Covid-19 that President Donald Trump admitted he takes —after the Fox News host faced criticism from Trump and the White House.

“The president revisiting an issue that touched a lot of controversy with yesterday that the use of hydroxychloroquine saying that I was not fairly characterizing it,” Cavuto said after Trump was done speaking in the White House. “What has not been misinterpreted is that there have been at least four prominent studies on the use of hydroxychloroquine for other issues beyond lupus and malaria for which it is more popularly used and for which there is not been any noteworthy problems. The issue is whether it is advisable to take to ward off Covid-19.”

“As a preventative, when the Food and Drug Administration is saying is not advisable — out of clinical trial basis, it is risky to do — that should suffice the argument right there,” Cavuto said.

On Monday afternoon, Trump told reporters that he has taken the drug for the past week-and-a-half and “feels fine,” he said. Right after Fox cut away from Trump, Cavuto immediately told viewers, “That was stunning.”

“Whatever benefit the president says this has — and certainly has had for those suffering from malaria, dealing with lupus — this is a leap that should not be taken casually by those watching at home or assuming, ‘well, the President of the United States says it’s okay,’” Cavuto said on Monday.

Trump quickly called Cavuto and Fox News out for his statement, retweeting and tweeting a slew of statements outspoken against Cavuto’s comments. In his final tweet about Cavuto Monday, Trump said Fox “is no longer the same,” that he misses Roger Ailes, and that he’s looking for a new network to watch.

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

On Tuesday, Trump also doubled down on his usage of hydroxychloroquine and called a study against the drug “a Trump enemy statement.”

