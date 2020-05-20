https://www.theblaze.com/news/cuomo-nursing-home-deaths-blame-trump

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo still refuses to accept any sort of accountability for the thousands of nursing home deaths after he ordered the homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients.

Now he’s trying to blame President Donald Trump for the death count, the New York Post revealed.

What did Cuomo say?

The state of New York has seen more than 5,000 coronavirus deaths in its nursing homes, deaths that occurred following Cuomo’s order that nursing homes must take patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The governor’s order was a death sentence for thousands of people, but he rejects any sort of culpability for it.

First, he tried to blame nursing homes, saying that he wouldn’t have had to make the order had nursing homes not irrationally refused to accept people infected with the coronavirus. He added that nursing homes should have been able to care for those infected patients with separate staffers, and if they couldn’t, then it was on them to move a patient or ask the state to set up a transfer.

Then, he waved off the tragic nursing home death toll by saying the vulnerable people were going to die anyway.

Now, he wants people to believe the president caused the deaths.

During a news conference Wednesday, Cuomo faced more questions about the tragic nursing home deaths. He responded that the media and his critics should “ask President Trump.”

“Look, this is a political season. I get it. I have refrained from politics,” he said. “I’m not going to get into the political back and forth.

“Anyone who wants to ask why did the state do that with COVID patients and nursing homes, it’s because the state followed President Trump’s CDC guidance,” Cuomo continued. “So they should ask President Trump.

“The CDC guidance said a nursing home cannot discriminate against a COVID patient,” the governor claimed, according to the Post.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers are demanding an independent investigation into New York’s nursing home fiasco, Newsday reported.

