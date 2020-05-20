https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/05/20/gretchen-whitmer-allows-gay-swingers-club-to-operate-while-barber-loses-license-n409648

There is perhaps nothing more confusing than Democrat governors’ orders during the Chinese WuFlu pandemic. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is by far the worst. That was made clear with the news that a gay swinger’s club with “glory holes” is being allowed to operate under her nose in Lansing while she aims her business-killing death ray on 77-year-old barber, Karl Manke, for giving haircuts.

Gay swinger’s club is essential.

But strangers giving each other fellatio through holes in a basement wall in the state capital is perfectly fine. I guess group sex is an “essential” activity in the Democrat-run state of Michigan. The underground private club, Club Tabu, has a website that describes what goes on there.

Tabu events are defined as “private party” lifestyle socials. There is no sexual activity permitted except in the privacy of your own accommodations.

Unlike Manke, who is sterilizing everything in his barbershop and wearing a mask to cut hair, Club Tabu has no announcement on their social media about what precautions they are taking, if any, to keep people who are engaging in full body contact with strangers safe. In fact, the only messaging they are giving is that they are open. The website FAQ’s says, “Yes, we are still open; if this website is still up – we are open!!!”

The FAQ’s also ask if there are “glory holes,” (if you’re blissfully ignorant of what these are, don’t Google it) and the response from the website says, “A maze is a network of paths and hedges designed as a puzzle through which one has to find a way, and in our case, it is very dark and made with walls that have a few holes in them,” says the club’s website.

A review of their Facebook page is equally disturbing with the last post being the announcement that they opened on May 1st. There is no other information about social distancing or precautions taken. They’re just open for business.

We will be opening May 1st. We will post our hours soon. Posted by CLUB TABU on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

In the comments, someone asks them to reconsider as the close proximity of people could lead to more coronavirus deaths. The club’s response? “Data proves different. Additionally, we are a private club and if our members want to visit we will welcome them.” Another commenter asked if the plans to open on May 1st were extended with the governor’s extension to May 28 and the club responded, “We will be opening May 1st!”

The club does appear to be open, with a recent review posted on May 14th by someone who claims to have visited the club in May. PJ Media called the club to verify but received no answer. All signs point to it being in full operation.

Gretchen Whitmer doesn’t care about health.

If Gretchen Whitmer can send six officers to serve Karl Manke orders to shut down his business for violating her orders, but she can’t rouse herself to sent the SWAT team into a place that only exists for group sex, I think it’s clear that none of these orders are about public health or the transfer of any disease. Where are you most likely to get a disease? At a barbershop or in a sex dungeon?

Don’t go see Grandma, but hookups on Tinder are A-OK!

Our leaders have been giving us incredibly bad advice since this coronavirus pandemic happened including Dr. Fauci himself who insists we all stay in our houses and not see our parents or family members for their own safety BUT he and the state of New York have given very weird advice about sex and COVID-19. We were told we can’t have lunch with Grandma, but we can have sex with strangers. Seems legit. The New York Post reported:

Toward the end of the taped segment, Fauci was asked: “If you’re swiping on a dating app like Tinder, or Bumble or Grindr, and you match with someone that you think is hot, and you’re just kind of like, ‘Maybe it’s fine if this one stranger comes over.’ What do you say to that person?” “You know, that’s tough,” replied the befuddled National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director to the curveball. “Because that’s what’s called relative risk.” k Then he dropped the bombshell. “If you’re willing to take a risk — and you know, everybody has their own tolerance for risks — you could figure out if you want to meet somebody,” said Fauci, who was named a candidate for People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” award. He added, “If you want to go a little bit more intimate, well, then that’s your choice regarding a risk.”

The state of New York put out an equally bizarre guide to sex during the pandemic which didn’t seem to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Read at your own risk. “You should avoid close contact — including sex — with anyone outside your household. If you do have sex with others, have as few partners as possible.”

Are we ready yet to admit that our “betters” are idiots?

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

