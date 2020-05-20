https://www.dailywire.com/news/guardians-of-the-galaxy-star-dave-bautista-heil-trump

Dave Bautista, who plays Drax on Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” compared Trump to Hitler in a yet another celebrity video senselessly mocking the president.

Posted to Twitter, the video featured a shirtless Dave Bautista mocking the president’s body, a possible allusion to Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) morbid obesity comments.

“Super Duper Dave Bautista here. Sorry I’m all sweaty,” Bautista began. “I just finished my morning workout because I was inspired by you, because I see what amazing shape you are [in]. It’s really beautiful.”

“I just wanna say, you’re doing a great job. You’re doing a great job, Mr. President,” he continued. “I know that there’s almost 90,000 people dead but if it wasn’t for you, it could’ve been, uh, like eight trillion. So, thank you, you’re doing an amazing job. You can ask anyone. Anyone else. Anyone will tell you you’re doing an amazing job. It’s really beautiful.”

Bautista then referenced the current “Obamagate” controversy.

“I can’t wait to read your Twitter today and hear you blame Obama for more stuff ‘cause he’s bad.”

Suddenly, he shifted into a bizarre “Tiger King” reference while asking if the president if he can borrow $2000 or get a job in the “Space Corps.” – a reference to Space Force.

“I heard Don Jr. say you could get a tiger for like $2000, and I just wanna know, one, where do I pick up my tiger; and b, can I borrow $2000,” he said. “Or I thought maybe if you have a job for me in ‘Space Corps,’ because I know a lot about ‘Space Corps.’ probably more than anybody. I know more than anybody. So thank you, Mr. President, you’re doing a great job.”

Bautista then finished with a Nazi salute while exclaiming, “Heil Trump!”

Comparing Trump to a brutal dictator is nothing new for Bautista. In April, as the COVID-19 lockdowns kicked off, the wrestler-turned-actor said that Trump is “wannabe dictator” fueled by “braindead supporters.”

“He literally can’t give one honest intelligent answer. Insults is all he’s got. He’s such a delusional wannabe dictator!” Bautista tweeted. “We’ve all had too much of Biff’s sh**! Except the brain dead morons who continue to support him without a logical thought in their minds of why they actually support him. Anyway… don’t get me started on President Dumb-Dumb.”

Bautista also previously tweeted that President Trump is “a disgrace to everything this country is.”

Bautista’s box office pull took a hit last summer when the film “Stuber” bombed upon its release. He and his co-stars had touted it as a vehicle about “toxic masculinity” — perhaps a death knell for the flick.

“Throughout the film, we’re constantly talking about it,” Bautista said. “Sometimes you don’t realize it because we’re making you laugh or disguising it with action, but we really do have the discussion throughout the film.”

