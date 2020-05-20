https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/hairdresser-revolt-stylists-barbers-hold-protest-support-77-yr-old-michigan-barber-tx-salon-owner-shelley-luther-makes-appearance/

Several hairdressers and barbers held a rally today in support of 77-year-old Michigan barber Karl Menke.

Menke opened his shop defying Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s orders. A Michigan judge later refused to shut down this Michigan barber’s shop based on Whitmer’s unconstitutional order.

Following the court’s decision Whitmer revoked Karl Menke’s license.

A judge refused to shut down this Michigan barber’s shop based on her unconstitutional order. Instead of accepting the decision, @GovWhitmer & her lackeys have now REVOKED his license. This is a government harassing an innocent man & abusing its power.https://t.co/VN3RSs0BWF — Cliff Maloney (@LibertyCliff) May 14, 2020

Gretchen Whitmer headed to steal the license of a 77 year old barber trying to make living! #recallwhitmer pic.twitter.com/V1iBatDByy — 🅲🅷🅰🆂22✝️🇺🇸 (@Chasjoyce22) May 14, 2020

TRENDING: Illinois Governor Pritzker Threatens Business Owners with a Year in Prison if They Try to Reopen

Texas salon owner Shelley Luther traveled to Michigan for the protest!

Tyrannical Governor Gretchen Whitmer has the state locked down over the coronavirus. Whitmer took

Michigan barber Karl Manke, after reopening his barber shop : “ We all have the same soul, the same heart for FREEDOM !” Yes , we do ! 🇺🇸👍pic.twitter.com/9kemygzm0r — VeBee🇺🇸✝️ (@VeBo1991) May 19, 2020

Shelley Luther spoke to the protest crowd today.

Via Western Journal:

Shelley Luther, the owner of Salon a la Mode in Dallas, Texas, called Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a “tyrant” for suspending 77-year-old Karl Manke’s license, CBS News reported. “Gretchen, the state of Michigan will vote you out,” she said. “Stop being a tyrant,” she added. “Open up. You don’t get this control. We control you. We have the power.” Manke reopened his shop on May 4, defying Whitmer’s executive order for salons, barbershops and other businesses to stay closed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

