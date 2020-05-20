https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/hairdresser-revolt-stylists-barbers-hold-protest-support-77-yr-old-michigan-barber-tx-salon-owner-shelley-luther-makes-appearance/

Several hairdressers and barbers held a rally today in support of 77-year-old Michigan barber Karl Menke.
Menke opened his shop defying Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s orders. A Michigan judge later refused to shut down this Michigan barber’s shop based on Whitmer’s unconstitutional order.

Following the court’s decision Whitmer revoked Karl Menke’s license.

Texas salon owner Shelley Luther traveled to Michigan for the protest!

Tyrannical Governor Gretchen Whitmer has the state locked down over the coronavirus. Whitmer took

Shelley Luther spoke to the protest crowd today.
Shelley Luther, the owner of Salon a la Mode in Dallas, Texas, called Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a “tyrant” for suspending 77-year-old Karl Manke’s license, CBS News reported.

“Gretchen, the state of Michigan will vote you out,” she said.

“Stop being a tyrant,” she added. “Open up. You don’t get this control. We control you. We have the power.”

Manke reopened his shop on May 4, defying Whitmer’s executive order for salons, barbershops and other businesses to stay closed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

