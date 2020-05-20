https://www.theblaze.com/news/bernie-marcus-home-depot-coronavirus

Home Depot co-founder and billionaire Bernie Marcus says that the media has not done much for Americans other than scaring them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the details?

Marcus, who appeared on Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday, said the media is at fault for creating panic and division amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[The media have done a] wonderful job in frightening America,” he said.

He added that the country would be better served taking care of its infirm population who are more likely to suffer deadly complications of the respiratory disease.

“My age bracket is really the problem,” Marcus, who is 91 years old, said. “If we take care of my age bracket, that is 70 or above, I think that we can end a lot of the problems that are out there. People that are 70 or above have to be so careful because you are compromised in many different ways. But we’re only a small portion of the population, and we’re closing down everybody in addition to the schools.”

Marcus also pointed out that certain states — such as Florida and Georgia, who have employed ambitious reopening measures to get the local economy back on its feet — have the right idea, and should be an example to follow.

“What [those states] did is a perfect example of thinking and understanding that people need to get out of the house, needed to start their businesses again, needed to go to work again,” he opined. “But there are bureaucrats all over the country in the blue states that are still closed, and God knows when they’ll open.”

He concluded, “Those people [in some blue states], they are still struggling and it is a desperate time for many of them.”

According to research compiled by Fox News, a total of 48 states have begun partial reopening processes.

