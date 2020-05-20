https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/GOP-China-task-force-Michael-McCaul-national-security/2020/05/20/id/968115

A newly created House GOP task force will focus on one topic: China.

Led by Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, the group will look at a host of issues related to China, not just the origins of COVID-19, The Hill reports.

The task force will investigate topics including supply chains, national security, human rights violations and China’s involvement in the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

A senior staffer told The Hill the task force leaders have had ongoing discussions with a top Trump administration official to figure out “how best to work together on this.”

The goal is to receive classified briefings before the group publishes its findings from the probes in October. The task force anticipates finishing investigations before Election Day.

McCaul told The Hill that a look into China is long overdue.

“I think most people woke up after COVID-19 hit with a realization they had no idea that we’re so dependent on China for medical supplies and of course the technology coming out of there,” he said. “We’re also really looking into the military posturing of the PRC [People’s Republic of China] to ideology and how can we compete better with China.”

House leaders had planned to launch the task force as a bipartisan effort, but Democrats chose to sit back.

Rep. Denver Riggleman told The Hill the group will focus on three categories: geopolitical, military and economic.

“And then within those categories, you know, we look at what the most important things are — where has China been less than transparent as far as United States interests are concerned?” the Virginia Republican said.

