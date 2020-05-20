https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/dont-get-ethics-guidance-man-criminally-prosecuted-pompeo-responds-attack-slimy-bob-menendez/

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out at Senator Bob Menendez on Wednesday morning during his press conference.

Secretary Pompeo responded to the New Jersey Democrat’s recent attacks on the firing of Inspector General Steve Linick.

Pompeo says he had no idea fired IG Linick was investigating the Trump administration’s arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

And Secretary of State Pompeo added, “I don’t get my ethics from a man who was criminally prosecuted.”

John Hudson from the WaPo reported:

Pompeo, visibly irritated, said “I recommended to the president that Steve Linick be terminated. Fankly, should’ve done it some time ago.” — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) May 20, 2020

The main difference from Pompeo’s interview with the Post and this press conference is his barb against Menendez. “This is all coming through the office of Sen. Menendez,” Pompeo said of recent articles. “I don’t get my ethics guidance from a man who was criminally prosecuted.” — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) May 20, 2020

In October 2017 Democrat Senator from New Jersey went on trial for bribery. He faced a dozen criminal charges and was accused of accepting more than $700,000 in campaign related cash and thousands of dollars in free hotel rooms and air travel.

Four hookers confirmed they had attended sex parties with Salmon Melgen and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) in the Dominican Republic.

The judge in the bribery trial for Sen. Bob Menendez later declared a mistrial, after jurors were unable to reach a verdict for more than a week.

