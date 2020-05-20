https://www.theepochtimes.com/illinois-state-police-wont-arrest-anyone-for-violating-executive-orders_3358018.html

Illinois state police officers won’t arrest people for violating Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders.

“No individual will be arrested or taken to jail for a violation of the Executive Orders or emergency rules,” the Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Officers are focusing on urging voluntary compliance with the orders and will not issue criminal misdemeanor penalties against individuals for violation of the orders or rules.

But officers may apply the rules to corporations, LLPs, or other business entities, the statement continued.

“We encourage all citizens to continue to do their part to maintain public health as we move forward in the days ahead with Reopening Illinois,” police added.

Pritzker, a Democrat, filed emergency rules last week that make opening a business against his orders a class A misdemeanor.

Violators could be fined up to $2,500 and receive up to one year of jail time.

State officials compared the possible citation to getting a traffic ticket and said no one would get arrested, though a court appearance would be required.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces a stay-at-home rule to combat the spread of the CCP virus during a news conference in Chicago, Ill., on March 20, 2020. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo)

State lawmakers disagreed, alleging an overreach of Pritzker’s authority.

“It will be a dark day in Illinois when we charge small businesses with a jailable crime for salvaging their livelihoods.” House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said in a statement.

“I find it disgusting this Governor will try to lock up mom and pop business owners just trying to feed their families and pay their bills while his family travels around the country and he continues to let rapists and murderers out of jail! Who would have thought he was planning on using those cells for people paying taxes,” added state Republican Rep. Charlie Meier.

Lawmakers said Pritzker didn’t announce the change during his daily briefings on the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

A bipartisan oversight committee will meet on Wednesday. State Republican Rep. Keith Wheeler, a member of the 12-person Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, said he is going to file a motion during the meeting to object to the new rule.

If at least eight of the members back Wheeler’s motion, the new rules will be blocked.

If lawmakers don’t take action, the rules are set to remain in effect for five months.

