On Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader, the Ayatollah Khameini, issued a Twitter thread in which he vilified Israel, calling it a “cancerous tumor,” saying it was built on “lies, deception, bloodshed, massacre, and trampling human rights,” and called for arming all of the Palestinians living in Judea and Samaria. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a staunch defender of the Jewish state, fired back that Khameini “denies the Holocaust, sends money and weapons to anti-Israel terrorists, and now has invoked the Nazi call for the Final Solution, concluding, “Is this someone who can be trusted with deadly weapons?”

Khameini’s rhetoric began with him tweeting, “The Zionist regime was built based on oppression, lies, deception, bloodshed, massacre, and trampling human rights. Over the past few decades, the occupying Zionist regime has lived and survived using suppression, killing, encroachment & attacking innocent people.”

He continued, “The West Bank must be armed, just as Gaza. The only thing that can reduce the Palestinians’ hardships is the hand of power. Otherwise, compromise won’t reduce a bit of the cruelty of this usurping, evil, wolf-like entity.”

He concluded, “The Zionist regime is the most evidence example of state terrorism. Ever since Britain’s anti-Islamic, antihuman policies put the Zionists to rule in #Palestine, they have been acting like a cancerous tumor, furthering their goals by massacring children, women.”

Pompeo fired back, “The United States condemns Supreme Leader Khamenei’s disgusting and hateful anti-Semitic remarks. They have no place on Twitter or on any other social media platform. We know Khamenei’s vile rhetoric does not represent the Iranian people’s tradition of tolerance.”

Pompeo then implicitly pointed out the absurdity of the infamous Iran nuclear deal embraced by the Obama administration, which President Trump jettisoned: “The leader of the world’s top sponsor of terrorism and anti-Semitism denies the Holocaust, sends money and weapons to anti-Israel terrorists, and now has invoked the Nazi call for the Final Solution. I ask all nations: Is this someone who can be trusted with deadly weapons?”

At the end of April, Pompeo spoke with Fox News about preventing Iran from buying weapons systems, which they would be able to do in October. He stated:

We’ve seen their bad behavior. That was nuts. That’s why we got out of the deal; that’s why we left it. Now our task is to do our best to make sure those arms can’t be sold. We’re working with our British, our French partners, our friends saying, ‘You all know this doesn’t make sense, either.’ I think they agree with us on that. We hope the Russians and the Chinese will see it that way, too. But make no mistake about it: we’[re going to use every tool we can in our diplomatic capability to ensure that that prohibition on arms sales to Iran doesn’t expire in just a handful of months.

