https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/joe-biden-translator-app-yet-biden-stumbles-another-virtual-event-video/

Is there a Joe Biden translator app, yet?

Biden on Wednesday stumbled his way through a virtual event about rural issues with Democrat Congressman Ron Kind and other guests.

77-year-old Biden is still hiding in his basement but his gaffes and bloopers are piling up.

“And we’re going to create a new bio-based multi-facturing – multi-manufacturing job pro..uh uh…environment to deal farmers in on the benefits of a changing economy,” said Biden.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Susan Rice’s Team Confirms She Was Directed By White House Counsel to Write January 20, 2017 Email About Secret Oval Office Meeting

WATCH:

[embedded content]

At least Biden’s handlers were smart enough to finally move him away from the honking geese.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

