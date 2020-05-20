https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/job-killing-lack-autonomy-stress-work-horrible-health/

(STUDY FINDS) — BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If you’ve ever felt like your job is killing you, turns out you weren’t being overdramatic after all. A new study shows that one’s health is strongly linked to the level of autonomy they enjoy on the job, their typical workload and job demands, and their ability to deal with these on-the-job stressors.

It’s an incredibly common scene; the haggard worker stumbling home at night after working late at the office, all to satisfy an overbearing and impossible to please boss. The vast majority of the modern workforce have simply accepted that micromanagement, stress, and exorbitant workloads are a fact of life, but at what point do these expectations and rules go too far? Researchers at Indiana University say it’s important for employees to recognize when it may be time to make a change.

“When job demands are greater than the control afforded by the job or an individual’s ability to deal with those demands, there is a deterioration of their mental health and, accordingly, an increased likelihood of death,” explains Erik Gonzalez-Mulé, assistant professor of organizational behavior and human resources at the Kelley School and the study’s lead author, in a release.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

