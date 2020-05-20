https://www.dailywire.com/news/it-all-comes-from-the-top-trump-unloads-on-china-for-their-lies-and-the-pain-and-carnage-they-have-spread-throughout-the-world

President Donald Trump blasted Chinese dictator Xi Jinping late on Wednesday over the Chinese Communist Party’s continued disinformation propaganda campaign that they are spreading around the world in an attempt to deflect blame from the pandemic that originated in their country and spread around the world due to China’s lies, attempted cover-up, and subsequent decision to allow international flights out of the country while restricting travel within their own borders.

“Spokesman speaks stupidly on behalf of China, trying desperately to deflect the pain and carnage that their country spread throughout the world. Its disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace,” Trump tweeted. “It all comes from the top. They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn’t!”

….It all comes from the top. They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

Trump continued, “China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along!”

China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

Trump hit China earlier in the day as well, writing, “Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the ‘incompetence of China’, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing!”

Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

