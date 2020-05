https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/james-woods-hits-back-morbidly-corrupt-nancy-pelosi/

(FOX NEWS) — James Woods took a jab at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. on Twitter Tuesday following negative comments she made about President Donald Trump.

The politically outspoken actor took to Twitter to share an image of the House Speaker and to lambaste her in the photo’s caption.

“Morbidly corrupt…” Woods wrote.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook