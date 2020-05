https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/joe-biden-forgets-coronavirus-claims-doled-84-billion-recovery-act/

(BREITBART) — Joe Biden’s apparent cognitive decline was on display again Tuesday evening when he committed several blunders during an interview with Yahoo News.

The Democrat presumptive nominee seemed to forget the name of the coronavirus:

“Thousands of meatpacker— workers got sick, got cona— uh, uh, got the virus and some died,” he said.

