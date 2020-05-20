http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6C0eFN-KvTg/

Joe Biden’s apparent cognitive decline was on display again Tuesday evening when he committed several blunders during an interview with Yahoo News.

The Democrat presumptive nominee seemed to forget the name of the coronavirus:

WATCH: Joe Biden forgets the name of the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/88M8zeslMj — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 19, 2020

“Thousands of meatpacker— workers got sick, got cona— uh, uh, got the virus and some died,” he said.

Another time, he misstated the amount of dollars he doled out during the Obama-era Recovery Act by about $720 billion.

Joe Biden can’t remember the size of the 2009 stimulus bill he claims he spent every day running. He says it was $84 billion dollars, but it was ten times that! pic.twitter.com/O8Ml6o67Hl — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 20, 2020

“I had the job of getting out $84 billion in 18 months in the Recovery Act,” he said, but in reality, it was $800 billion.

Biden temporarily forgot what century we’re in.

Joe Biden doesn’t know what century it is yet AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/TJrvpELFlt — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) May 20, 2020

“The idea that you go through the 20th Century without— with just 12 years of education, er, the 21st Century,” he said.

Biden made a bizarre claim about hydroxycloroquine, the drug some doctors have said has cured their patients of coronavirus.

Biden: “Taking Hydroxychloroquine is like injecting Clorox into your blood” Can somebody please explain the difference between Hydroxychloroquine and Clorox to Biden? That’d be great. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/kwD8MaAgzd — TruthHammer⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TruthHammer888) May 20, 2020

“It’s like saying maybe if you injected Clorox into your blood, you know, it may cure you,” he claimed, referring to bleach.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.

