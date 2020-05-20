The following is satirical.

Journalists are talking about the fact that President Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine because journalists are stupid and don’t realize they’re one day going to die and they will never be given back the time they spent talking about this but will instead regret it to the very depths of their bodies and souls as they realize that, when they could have been reading a book or playing with a child or praying or looking at the stars or, who knows, even covering the news, they were instead discussing what medicine the president was taking and turning themselves into second-rate versions of Joe Scarborough, which would make them fourth-rate versions of themselves since Joe Scarborough is already a second-rate version of everyone else, and so will finally have to stare at the image of what they are and what they might have become if they hadn’t wasted their lives talking about this absolutely unimportant non-issue.