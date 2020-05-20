https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/judicial-watch-finds-document-used-launch-obama-administrations-spy-op/

Government watchdog Judicial Watch on Wednesday announced it has found the document that apparently started the Obama administration’s “spy operation” on President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The organization said it used a Freedom of Information Act procedure to force the release of an electronic communication – generated by former FBI agent Peter Strzok.

“The redacted document details seeming third hand information that the Russian government ‘had been seeking prominent members of the Donald Trump campaign in which to engage to prepare for potential post-election relations should Trump be elected U.S. president.’ The document also alleges Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, claimed to an unnamed party that ‘they (the Russians) could assist the Trump campaign with the anonymous release of information during the campaign that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton,'” the organization reported.

The document states, “It was unclear whether he [Papadopoulos] or the Russians were referring to material acquired publicly of [sic] through other means. It was unclear how Mr. Trump’s team reacted to the offer. We note the Trump team’s reaction could, in the end, have little bearing of what Russia decides to do, with or without Mr. Trump’s cooperation.”

It’s dated July 31, 2016.

“No wonder the DOJ and FBI resisted the public release of this infamous ‘electronic communication’ that ‘opened’ Crossfire Hurricane – it shows there was no serious basis for the Obama administration to launch an unprecedented spy operation on the Trump campaign,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “We now have more proof that Crossfire Hurricane was a scam, based on absurd gossip and innuendo. This document is Exhibit A to Obamagate, the worst corruption scandal in American history.”

The communication references the “hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s website/server,” and explains there was an urgent meeting where someone met someone else who said an unidentified government “had been seeking prominent members of the Donald Trump campaign in which to engage to prepare for potential post-election relations should Trump be elected U.S. president.”

But it plainly noted there could have been little the Trump campaign could do on “what Russia decides to do.”

But the memo said the investigation was being opened “to determine whether individual(s) associated with the Trump campaign are witting of and/or coordinating activities with the Government of Russia.”

