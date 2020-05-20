https://www.theblaze.com/news/kayleigh-mcenany-calls-out-cnns-chris-cuomo-on-his-hypocrisy-over-coronavirus-medicine

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out the hypocrisy from CNN’s Chris Cuomo over the attacks on President Donald Trump announcing that he was taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus.

McEnany made her comments to reporters in a media briefing on Wednesday.

“You had Chris Cuomo saying the president knows that hydroxychloroquine is not supported by science, he knows it has been flagged by his own people and he’s using it,” she said.

Numerous media figures had mocked and jeered the president for taking the drug, which can be fatal when not supervised by medical professionals.

“Well Cuomo mocked the president for this, and interestingly, I found this out just before coming here, hydroxychloroquine of course is an FDA-approved medication with a long proven track record for safety, it turns out that Chris Cuomo took a less safe version of it called quinine, which the FDA removed from the market in 2006 because it had serious side effects, including death,” said McEnany.

“So really interesting to have that criticism of the president,” she concluded.

McEnany was referring to Cuomo’s wife posting on her blog that he had been taking a plant derivative similar to hydroxychloroquine.

She went on to cite quotes from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo’s brother, that were hopeful about the possibility of using hydroxychloroquine in the battle against coronavirus.

Here are the comments from McEnany:

