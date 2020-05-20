https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/05/20/kayleigh-mcenany-destroys-chris-cuomo-for-blatant-hydroxychloroquine-hypocrisy-n411949

The media couldn’t handle it when President Trump said he was taking hydroxychloroquine to help prevent contracting the coronavirus. But one media personality really put his foot in his mouth when he chose to mock Trump.

“The president knows that hydroxychloroquine is not supported by science,” declared CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday’s episode of Cuomo Prime Time. “He knows that it has been flagged by people in his own administration. He knows that his own task force took a non-position on the drug…”

You can watch his entire rant below:

Why did Pres. Trump’s reveal he is taking hydroxychloroquine? As a distraction from his lack of a plan or real solutions, warns @chriscuomo: “Don’t take the bait.” https://t.co/9rkCGlK82G pic.twitter.com/O7TbrcTqFX — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 19, 2020

Cuomo, who tested positive for COVID-19, is a hypocrite. Why? White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany explained why during Wednesday’s White House press briefing, and she called out Cuomo really well.

“You had Chris Cuomo saying, ‘The president knows that hydroxychloroquine is not supported by science. He knows it has been flagged by his own people and he’s using it.’ Well, Cuomo mocked the president for this, and interestingly, I found this out just before coming here. Hydroxychloroquine, of course, is an FDA-approved medication with a long-proven track record for safety, and it turns out that Chris Cuomo took a less-safe version of it called quinine which the FDA removed from the market in 2006 for its serious side-effects, including death.”

McEnany continued, “So, really interesting to have that criticism of the president. On that note to Chris Cuomo, I’d like to redirect him to his brother, the governor of New York Gov. Cuomo, who has several on-the-record statements about hydroxychloroquine, saying, ‘I’m an optimist, I’m hopeful about the drug, and that’s why we will try it in New York as soon as we get it. There has been anecdotal evidence that it’s promising, that’s why we’re going ahead,’ and I have about 8 other quotes from Gov. Cuomo, should any of you have interest in that.”

Bam!

Here’s McEnany’s epic destruction of Cuomo:

Watch: @PressSec calls out CNN’s @ChrisCuomo for criticizing President Trump for taking Hydroxychloroquine even though Cuomo took a less safe version of the drug himself. pic.twitter.com/RfTQLNWiV4 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) May 20, 2020

How do we know Chris Cuomo used quinine? His wife Christina detailed his treatments in the wellness magazine she founded called Purist. In her first post, she revealed part of his treatment was “potentized quinine” which he would take three times daily. In her second post, she explained this part of his regimen:

On top of this is homeopathy, which works according to the symptom picture. Potentized quinine (OXO); it’s derived from the nontoxic bark of Peruvian-grown quinine plants. It is a natural antibiotic (it’s being used in India with very good results). This is not on the market here; Dr. Lancaster has made this in her lab for 40 years, and I took this for my Lyme. (The medicine Plaquinol, which many doctors are using for COVID-19 is similar to quinine, but it has negative side effects.)

I’d like to congratulate Christine Cuomo for helping to expose her husband as another anti-Trump hypocrite. I’d also like to commend Kayleigh McEnany for how she delivered that smackdown.

Matt Margolis is the author of The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama.

