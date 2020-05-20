http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bwJW752mSfE/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday shared a list of bipartisan concerns with mail-in voter fraud with reporters at the press briefing.

“I assume you care about fairness and accuracy in our elections, do you not?” she asked CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“Of course I do, but there is not evidence that there is widespread voter fraud,” Collins replied.

McEnany shared a quote from a 2005 bipartisan study with former Democrat President Jimmy Carter and James Baker noted that “absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.”

When another reporter questioned McEnany about the potential for voter fraud in absentee ballots, she read the quote again.

