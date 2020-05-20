https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/kayleigh-mcenany-responds-left-wing-reporters-opining-dangers-hydroxychloroquine-fire-video/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday shredded left-wing reporters opining on the dangers of taking hydroxychloroquine.

During his press conference with restaurant owners on Monday, President Trump announced he was taking the life-saving drug Hydroxychloroquine as a prophylaxis against the Wuhan Coronavirus.

President Trump admitted he has been taking Hydroxychloroquine for “a couple weeks.”

As expected, the Democrat-media complex went crazy in response to Trump taking the anti-malaria drug that has been safely prescribed to people since the 1950s.

The snakes in the White House press pool tried their best to throw ‘gotcha questions’ at Kayleigh McEnany regarding the so-called dangers of taking hydroxychloroquine.

McEnany wasn’t having it and not only shredded the reporters, but went after the Cuomo brothers!

The White House Press Sec blasted CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for taking a less safe version of Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.

WATCH:

.@PressSec Blasts the Media for their coverage of Hydroxychloroquine and calls out @ChrisCuomo for criticizing President Trump for taking it while he took a less safe version of the drug. pic.twitter.com/ugR7LbFO9N — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2020

