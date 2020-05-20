http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K9A4D2Jd4HA/

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany derided the credibility of former National Security Advisor Susan Rice during a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, recalling several false public statements from the Obama-era official.

McEnany recalled Rice’s emailed memo where she insisted three times that President Obama ordered them to pursue the investigation of former President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Michael Flynn “by the book.”

“As Shakespeare said, ‘Thou dost protest too much,’ Susan Rice,” she continued, recalling the play Hamlet.

McEnany also noted that Rice lied about her knowledge of the investigation and unmasking into Flynn in a 2017 interview with PBS Judy Woodruff.

McEnany also questioned Rice’s claim that she was too busy to send a memo about the investigation until inauguration day.

