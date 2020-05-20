https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kellyanne-conway-susan-rice-vp-benghazi/2020/05/20/id/968171

Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway Wednesday ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden’s search for a female running mate as reports have come in that several women are under consideration. Conway slammed one possible contender, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, for an Inauguration Day email she sent to herself that has been made public.

“You’ve seen the long and shortlist of Joe Biden’s VP choices,” Conway said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “He sounds like a co-ed at the end of a frat party. ‘I need a woman.'”

She also said that Biden has “binders of women” he’s looking through, picking up on a phrase used by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in a 2012 presidential debate.

Susan Rice, the Obama-era national security adviser whose letter to herself about a meeting discussing her incoming successor Michael Flynn and his connections to Russia, is reportedly under consideration. Conway said Wednesday “she can’t be trusted and she has proved that.”

“I think the very easy questions she would be asked in the debate against Vice President Mike Pence would be what did you know and when did you know?” said Conway. “Do you know she was asked by a network anchor on a show ‘Can you rule out that President Trump is a Russian asset?’ and she basically shrugged her shoulders. She couldn’t rule out that the current president of the United States is a Russian asset, so she lacks credibility.”

She added that Rice’s email is “certainly worth exploring” for evidence of wrongdoing.

“I know it says that [former FBI Director James] Comey sees no indication thus far, so let’s keep digging and investigating,” said Conway. “[Rice] is someone who is a very different person under oath and under penalty of perjury. She famously blamed a videotape for the Benghazi killings back in 2012, she did the whole round of Sunday shows, and do you know what she got for that? Not scorn. She got a return invitation to those shows to then lie again.”

