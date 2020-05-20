https://www.theblaze.com/slightly-offensve/trans-deer-twitch-moderator

On Wednesday’s episode of Slightly Offens*ve, Elijah Schaffer offers a “daily dose” of madness as he discusses a new member of the Twitch moderation team: a transgender who identifies as a deer and who openly threatened to ban Twitch users with less “diverse” opinions.

“I have power, they can’t take it away from me,” bragged Steph Loehr, also known as FerociouslySteph. “And honestly there are some people that should be afraid of me, and they are because I represent moderation and diversity and I’m gonna come for harmful people. If you’re a really sh**ty person – I’m gonna stand up against you. Period. And Twitch is endorsing me to do that.”

“At least mental illness has a name, and that name is apparently Steph Loehr,” said Elijah. He played a video of Loehr explaining how she likes to “prance around and eat grass” or having a “deergasm.”

“This is the state of free speech online. This is who’s censoring you,” added Elijah.

