https://www.theblaze.com/news/mika-brzezinski-wants-trump-banned-from-twitter

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski angrily excoriated President Donald Trump on her show and said that she would be calling the CEO of Twitter to have the president’s social media account shut down.

Brzezinski was angry because the president was drudging up a conspiracy theory about Joe Scarborough, her co-host and husband, and the tragic death of a congressional intern at his office in 2001.

“He’s tweeting again, all sorts of crazy things, uh, once again, uh, tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe, falsely accusing him of murder, talking about the death of a young staffer in his congressional office years ago. And calling him dangerous to walk the streets,” Brzezinski said.

And I’ll just say I’ll take a point of personal privilege here, that’s sick, Donald you’re a sick person! You’re a suck person!” she added.

“To put this family through this? To put her husband through this? To do this just because you’re made at Joe because Joe got ya again today?” Brzezinski continued.

“Because he speaks the truth,” she added, “and he speaks plainly about your lack of interest and empathy in others, and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe? The fact that you make it worse?”

Brzezinski went on to say that Twitter should take down the president’s tweets and ban his account from their social media platform.

“But Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person!” she concluded.

Brzezinski tweeted at Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, to shut down the president’s account, and said that she would be making a phone call to him.

“TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree,” she said to her nearly a million followers.

Scarborough was criticized by many after a video from 2003 showed him laughing at a joke about the death of his intern.

Here’s the video from MSNBC:

[embedded content]

Mika Responds To Trump Tweet | Morning Joe | MSNBC



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

