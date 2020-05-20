http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rADt1KBLcxo/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” host Lawrence O’Donnell said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “two sneezes away from the presidency, with the fact that the president and vice president are not taking the necessary precautions.”

During his opening monologue, O’Donnell said that the president “does have a plan to protect himself from the coronavirus pandemic. He requires everyone who works for him to be tested every day. He requires anyone who’s coming to see him to be tested before they’re allowed to be in a room with him.”

Later, while introducing Pelosi, O’Donnell stated that she “is second in the line of succession for the presidency.”

He explained, “[T]he reason I mention tonight, the line of succession for the presidency is that Mike Pence was in Florida today, very proudly having a hamburger with the governor of Florida, wearing no mask, not taking the recommended precautions. Donald Trump, obviously, doesn’t wear a mask. He’s going to go to a Ford factory tomorrow, where he surely will not be wearing a mask, not be taking all the precautions. And so, there’s that old saying that the vice president is a heartbeat away from the presidency, but it seems tonight, you are two sneezes away from the presidency, with the fact that the president and vice president are not taking the necessary precautions.”

O’Donnell then asked Pelosi if she is “concerned about that situation with the president and the vice president, their lack of precautions?”

Pelosi responded that she prays for both Trump’s and Pence’s safety, but her concern is that they are setting a bad example. She further noted that both Trump and Pence are surrounded by doctors, but people who follow their example aren’t.

