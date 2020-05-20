http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-CWOpjMDPQA/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday doubled down on calling President Donald Trump “morbidly obese,” claiming that she was dishing out “a dose of his own medicine” that was “factual,” yet “sympathetic.”

“I didn’t say anything about the president. I gave him a dose of his own medicine,” Pelosi said during in her weekly press conference when asked about her jab about the president’s weight. “I was only quoting what doctors had said about him and I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.”

On Monday, Pelosi called President Trump “morbidly obese” when asked if she was concerned that the president is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, as a preventative measure against the Chinese coronavirus.

“As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese, they say,” the speaker told CNN host Anderson Cooper.

“So I think it’s not a good idea,” she added.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump fired back at Pelosi, saying that she suffers from mental issues.

“These people are sick. Pelosi is a sick woman, she’s got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems,” the president told reporters. “We’re dealing with people that have to get their act together for the good of the country.”

Appearing hours later on MSNBC’s Deadline, Pelosi said she was surprised by President Trump’s “sensitive” reaction.

“He’s always talking about other people’s avoir du poids, their weight, their pounds,” the speaker said.

“I don’t want to spend any more time on his distraction because, as you see in the last couple of days, so much of the time has been spent on what he said,” she added. “Rather than that, I think he should recognize his words weigh a ton. Instead of telling people to put Lysol into their lungs or taking a medication that’s not been approved except under certain circumstances. He should be saying that your previous guest mentioned things that will help people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

