A new far left PAC “Unite the Country” released a new pro-Biden last week.

This morning the ad “Deserve” played on the FOX News Channel during FOX and Friends.

The has scenes of Joe Biden, his family and American families with Joe Biden’s voice running in the background.

Towards the end of the ad the noise of a massive crowd applauding is dubbed into the background.

That audience was not from any recent Joe Biden appearance. The only background noise you hear in any recent Biden appearance is geese.

The audience is fake.

Joe can’t fill a cafeteria.

