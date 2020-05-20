https://thehill.com/homenews/media/498702-new-york-times-food-columnist-on-temporary-leave-after-controversial-remarks

New York Times chef and food columnist Alison Roman’s biweekly column is “on temporary leave” after she made controversial comments in a recent interview about TV personalities Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo.

“Alison’s column is on temporary leave,” a Times spokesperson told The Hill.

Roman’s comments came during an interview earlier this with “The New Consumer,” a publication that explores “how and why people spend their time and money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Teigen “had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her,” Roman said. “That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f—ing money.”

Teigen, a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, is the star “Chrissy’s Court” on Quibi.

Roman, who has penned her biweekly column for the Times’s food section since 2018, also took aim at Kondo, an organizing expert and star of Netflix’s “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.”

“When Marie Kondo decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy, that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you,” Roman said.

“That’s the thing — you don’t need a ton of equipment in your kitchen to make great food. ‘For the low, low price of $19.99, please to buy my cutting board!’ Like, no. Find the stuff that you love and buy it. Support businesses and makers. It feels greedy. Unless something just simply didn’t exist that I wish existed, but that would make an inventor, which I’m not,” she added.

“Please to buy my cutting board” was the subject of considerable criticism, as it was seen as mocking Kondo’s Japanese accent.

“Please to buy my cutting board”?! What is that?! Were you mocking her accent?! I mean, I have honestly never ever heard of you b4 the piece showed up in my TL, but THAT shit?! You’re wrong for that! — flygyrl72 (@flygyrl72) May 8, 2020

Roman responded by saying she was not mocking Kondo but conceded how the remark may have been interpreted and said she felt “embarrassed.”

I was def not mocking anyone or anyone’s accent- the “please to” was from an eastern european cookbook called “please to the table,” which my friends and I love. We say “please to” as an inside joke that clearly does not travel well- I realize how that reads and feel embarrassed! — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 8, 2020

“I used their names disparagingly to try and distinguish myself, which I absolutely do not have an excuse for,” Roman said in a statement shared on social media. “It was stupid, careless and insensitive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant,” she continued. “The burden is not on them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I’m deeply sorry that my learning came at Chrissy and Marie’s expense.”

Teigen accepted Roman’s apology, while Kondo has not responded.

The Daily Beast first reported Roman’s suspension.

It is not known how long her temporary suspension will last.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

